The Department of Infrastructure is erecting flood defences around Ramsey inner harbour in anticipation of the predicted tidal surge associated with today’s high tide (11.57am).
Floor barriers will be erected.
To facilitate this work the following streets and lanes between Parliament Street and West Quay have been closed this morning (Wednesday, March 22).
West Quay itself will remain open for the time being via Bowring Road roundabout and the Market Square.
CLOSED ROADS
East Street
Christian Street
West Street
CLOSED LANES
Auckland Lane
Meadow Court
Quayside Lane
Collins Lane
Trafalgar Hotel Lane
Old Courier Lane
Old Post Office Lane
A DoI spokesperson added: 'The Department made sandbags available to affected residents and businesses at the corner of East and West Quays, and the Swing Bridge last night. These stocks will be replenished if necessary.'
Castletown Commissioners confirmed it will also be closing its flood gates in anticipation of similar problems at high tide.