The Department of Infrastructure is erecting flood defences around Ramsey inner harbour in anticipation of the predicted tidal surge associated with today’s high tide (11.57am).

Floor barriers will be erected.

To facilitate this work the following streets and lanes between Parliament Street and West Quay have been closed this morning (Wednesday, March 22).

Once the barriers are in place there will be no access to West Quay for motorists or pedestrians by these routes.

West Quay itself will remain open for the time being via Bowring Road roundabout and the Market Square.

CLOSED ROADS

East Street

Christian Street

West Street

CLOSED LANES

Auckland Lane

Meadow Court

Quayside Lane

Collins Lane

Trafalgar Hotel Lane

Old Courier Lane

Old Post Office Lane

A DoI spokesperson added: 'The Department made sandbags available to affected residents and businesses at the corner of East and West Quays, and the Swing Bridge last night. These stocks will be replenished if necessary.'

Castletown Commissioners confirmed it will also be closing its flood gates in anticipation of similar problems at high tide.