Liam Taylor, 26, previously admitted six counts of making and possessing indecent images of children when he appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
During his first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday, sentencing was adjourned until March 20 for a social enquiry report.
Taylor, who is now living in the UK, was a teacher at Ballakermeen High School at the time the offences took place.
Detective Inspector Nick Haxby, from the Protecting Vulnerable People Investigation (PVPI) team at Isle of Man Constabulary, previously said: ‘Liam Taylor at the time was a teacher at Ballakermeen High School, where he abused his position of trust in order to obtain a number of non-indecent images of students.
‘As a result of the investigation, we are satisfied that no contact offences have been committed by the defendant on any of the students affected by his actions.’
The offences were committed on May 27 last year and involve 43 images, all of which were said to be in the level one category of the Copine scale which measures severity from one to five, with five being the most severe.
Images of children which were not indecent were found on his phone. However, police discovered he had placed the images on his computer at home and then manipulated them to make them indecent.
Taylor, of Hindle Street, Darwen, Lancashire, had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty immediately.
Taylor was bailed to his address in the UK and will return for sentencing in March.