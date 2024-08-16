Sir Mark Cavendish made a triumphant homecoming to Douglas this afternoon - taking a lap of honour of the NSC racetrack in the company of some of the island’s schoolchildren.
The Isle of Man government organised the event to honour one of cycling's most legendary figures.
Sir Mark holds the title of the most prolific Tour de France stage winner and is officially the greatest road sprinter in history.
He also boasts an Olympic silver medal, a Commonwealth Games gold medal, and a former road race champion title.
Speaking after the lap, Mark said: ‘It was a really, really beautiful reception, and really made me happy’.
More coverage of Sir Cav’s visit is available to view on our liveblog of the event. Now the dust has settled, here are six fantastic pictures from the event.