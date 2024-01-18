The Met Office says a fresh weather warning for the Isle of Man will likely be issued later today.
It comes after a blanket of snow fell across the island last night.
The weather has caused some disruption for commuters this morning with a number of roads closed and some flights cancelled - read more about that here.
And while temperatures are set to increase throughout this morning (Thursday), more wintry showers and snow could hit the island this afternoon and this evening.
It is set to expire by around 3pm today.
The Met Office says it will review forecasts early this afternoon before making a decision on any fresh alerts.
However, in an update this morning, it said a new weather warning was 'likely.'
In a statement, the Met Office forecast said: '(conditions will be) dry during Thursday morning with a gradual thaw of snow and ice as temperatures slowly rise.
'Temperatures (will be) up to 4°C by lunchtime, although remaining sub-zero above 12,00 feet.
'Further wintry showers expected during the afternoon and evening on Thursday, this more as sleet to low-levels and as snow over higher ground, above around 300 feet.
'This will be reviewed early this afternoon with a new warning likely issued.'