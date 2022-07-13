Southern 100: Davey Todd wins maiden Billown Course race

After a string of podium places in the TT, Davey Todd finally won his first race on Manx soil at the Southern 100 meeting on Tuesday evening.

After initially trailing reigning solo champion Dean Harrison in the Peel Holdings Senior race, he ultimately caught and passed his fellow Yorkshireman on lap five.

Harrison was experiencing problems with his DAO Racing Kawasaki and ultimately retired with two laps remaining to leave Todd a clear winner from Michael Dunlop and Onchan’s Nathan Harrison.

Racing was delayed for more than half-an-hour following a sidecar incident at Church Bends in the evening’s earlier practice session.

As a result, the Mike Kerruish Plumbing and Heating Lightweight event, was held over to this evening (Wednesday)

After registering what is possibly the first win by a Padgett’s Motorcycles machine at the Southern 100 since Dave Leach in 1988, Saltburn ace Todd said: ‘It’s a shame it wasn’t a better battle with Dean at the end, it was shaping up well.

‘I learned from the master round here for a few laps and knew that I was stronger in a few places.

‘He ran wide at the hairpin and sat up, checking his bike, so I gathered he was having problems.

‘It is so cool to see people hanging over the walls and hedges to shout us on. A massive hats off to the team. We had a few problems in practice but is a real weapon now.’

Dunlop was not happy with his ride, describing it as ‘embarrassing’ to Manx Radio’s Chris Kinley.

Nathan Harrison, in is first race since clocking a 128mph lap and finishing 10th in the Senior TT, said: ‘I can’t complain with that. I was a bit scared early on when I knew that Michael Dunlop was behind me. Hope I didn’t hold him up.

‘Thank you to everyone for the support. It continues to be a great year in what is all learning for me.’

Coward was half-a-second behind him at the close, followed by Sweeney.

Ryan Kneen had a very good ride in his first road race since 2019, edging out Rob Hodson for sixth.Fellow local Marcus Simpson had a cracking ride to finish 10th in his S100 debut. Best course newcomer was Zach Oultram in 23rd spot.