The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company have announced a change to the departure times for some Manannan sailings.
The impact changes will impact the vessel’s first week of sailings bound for Liverpool.
From Friday, March 22 - when the Manannan’s first Liverpool sailings of the 2024 season will take place - to Thursday, March 28, the vessel will leave the island one hour later than initially planned for its sailings.
The Steam Packet says the move is to allow time for Manannan to visit the new Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in the morning for berthing trials.
During the six-day period, the planned 3pm departure of the Douglas to Liverpool Manannan sailing will instead leave the island at 4pm.
Meanwhile, the return Liverpool to Douglas sailing, originally set to leave Merseyside at 7.15pm, will leave at 8pm.
The Manannan successfully berthed at the new terminal for the first-time last week.
Further berthing trials, which are a mandatory safety procedure, will take place to ensure the Steam Packet’s captains become accustomed to the new procedure.
According to the Steam Packet, the Manannan will require minor modification, which will be carried out on the island, to accommodate the new terminal’s Passenger Access System.
The Steam Packet says that it will soon put pen to paper on a lease for the ferry terminal site and the opening date for the facility in Liverpool will be confirmed in due course.