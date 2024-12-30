The vessel was set to leave the island at around 7.45pm before arriving at the Lancashire port at approximately 11.30pm.
The return journey, due to leave Heysham at 2.15am on New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) and arrive in Douglas at 6am that morning, has also been cancelled.
Two other sailings are currently at risk, namely Tuesday’s 8.45am Manxman journey from Douglas to Heysham.
The return sailing, set to depart the UK at 2.15pm on Tuesday afternoon, is also under threat.
A final decision on whether those sailings will go ahead will be made by around 7am on Tuesday morning.
A yellow weather warning for gale force winds is set to kick-in at around 9.30am on Tuesday morning and will last until around 1.30pm.