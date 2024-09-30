The Steam Packet Company has confirmed that the Ben-my-Chree’s return sailing from Heysham to Douglas this afternoon is delayed by an hour.
It’s due to this morning’s crossing, which was set to depart Douglas at 8.45am, not leaving Douglas until 10am.
This afternoon’s Ben-my-Chree sailing from Heysham will now depart for Douglas at 3.15pm instead of its original schedule of 2.15pm.
Passengers are now asked to check-in no later than 2.15pm.
This evening’s Douglas to Heysham sailing will now depart at 8.30pm rather than the scheduled 7.45pm departure.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Steam Packet for comment on the reason for the delay this morning.
Today (Monday) is the first day of the Ben-my-Chree stepping in for the Manxman while the latter undergoes a series of inspections, maintenance, and berthing trials at the new Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool.
The trials will take place over a two-week period starting today, with the Manxman to be out of service for two-and-a-half weeks.
Manxman will enter a brief dry dock, a routine procedure for a new vessel, where it will undergo a comprehensive inspection of all parts of the vessel, completing a number of warranty items including inspection of the underwater areas and bow thrusters.
Yesterday (Sunday), the Manxman was spotted circling off the west coast of the island.
It's now in Douglas and this morning has docked at the King Edward VIII Pier.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Steam Packet Company as to when it’s due to sail to Liverpool, as it was originally said to have been yesterday (Sunday).