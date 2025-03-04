Passengers on board the Manxman will have endured a seven-hour journey when the vessel finally docks in Douglas at 10am this morning, following yet another delay caused by depth restrictions in the harbour.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s flagship ferry departed Heysham shortly before 3am but has been unable to dock upon arrival due to tidal constraints.
A spokesperson said: ‘Due to insufficient water depth in Douglas harbour, this sailing will have a delayed arrival into Douglas of approximately 10.00hrs’.
This latest disruption follows a series of delays affecting sailings to and from the Isle of Man this week.
The issue has been exacerbated by an incident on Saturday evening when the Manxman briefly ran aground while manoeuvring into Douglas Harbour.
The vessel, which had travelled from Liverpool, became stuck in the mud at around 6pm as it arrived at low tide.
According to the Steam Packet Company, the tide was lower than expected due to high atmospheric pressure.
The ship remained grounded for a short period before berthing later that evening, which in turn delayed its scheduled departure to Heysham.
In light of the ongoing tidal challenges, the Steam Packet Company has confirmed that two of today’s later sailings have already been cancelled.
However, the Manxman is scheduled to depart for Heysham again at 12pm, assuming conditions allow.
Passengers on this morning’s delayed sailing have been provided with free refreshments on board, as they await docking in Douglas.
Newspaper wholesaler GE White has stated that its deliveries, which are normally available in Isle of Man shops earlier in the morning, will not be in stock until lunchtime due to the late arrival of the ferry. This includes the Isle of Man Examiner.