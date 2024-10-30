The Steam Packet has announced adjustments to its upcoming Liverpool sailing schedule ‘due to unforeseen restrictions encountered with the berthing structure at the new Liverpool terminal’.
The ferry operator have said that during recent docking trials involving the Manxman and Ben-my-Chree, ‘challenges were identified with safely mooring vessels at various tidal heights, particularly at the forward end of these vessels’.
The company says it is working with the Department of Infrastructure to find solutions to these restrictions.
In the summer the Manannan sailings to and from the new ferry terminal were disrupted due to ‘unsafe motion’ on the linkspan caused by ‘tidal conditions’.
The upcoming Liverpool schedule will be modified from early November until the end of December 2024 to ensure safe operations.
Earlier this month it was confirmed the Manxman would take over from the Manannan on the Liverpool route from November 9.
Sailings are scheduled to take place every weekend until late December.
Manxman will continue on the route in the new year until the fastcraft resumes service in late March.
A spokesperson for the ferry operator told the Manx Independent that the ‘changes vary by sailing and tidal conditions’.
They added that impacted passengers are being notified of revised sailing times and offered alternative travel arrangements or refunds.
A spokesperson for the Steam Packet Company expressed regret over the disruption, assuring that efforts are underway to minimise inconvenience.
The company said it appreciates the patience and understanding of its passengers during this period.
The adjustments come as the Manxman prepares for its first Liverpool voyage with passengers next weekend following maintenance and structural upgrades, including reinforcing the bow thrusters and addressing issues with vibrations.
The Ben-my-Chree had been running passenger services to and from Heysham while the trials and maintenance took place, with the operator’s flagship resuming operations last week.