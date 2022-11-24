Steam Packet sailing cancelled
Thursday 24th November 2022 7:24 am
The Ben-my-Chree remains in port today (Isle of Man Government webcam )
This morning’s Steam Packet sailing from Douglas to Heysham has been cancelled because of poor weather.
The return has obviously been cancelled too.
Poor weather has meant a lot of services have been cancelled or disrupted this month.
