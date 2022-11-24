Steam Packet sailing cancelled

Thursday 24th November 2022 7:24 am
Share
Douglas harbour
The Ben-my-Chree remains in port today (Isle of Man Government webcam )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

This morning’s Steam Packet sailing from Douglas to Heysham has been cancelled because of poor weather.

The return has obviously been cancelled too.

Poor weather has meant a lot of services have been cancelled or disrupted this month.

The situation might get worse, as this week’s Manx Independent reports.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for today.

More About:

Steam Packet
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0