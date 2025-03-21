The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed that support will be offered to passengers who do not have access to banking services, following its decision to stop accepting cash payments at ports from next week.
From the middle of next week, passengers travelling through Douglas, Heysham, Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin will be required to pay by debit or credit card, mobile payment methods, or other forms of contactless transaction when buying tickets at ports.
However, in further statement issued after the initial announcement, the ferry operator said it would work with customers facing difficulties as a result of the change.
‘There is no intention to penalise users who have no access to banking services,’ a spokesperson for the ferry firm said.
‘We take our responsibilities as the island’s lifeline very seriously and we seek to make our services accessible and affordable.
‘We’d ask that any users in this position contact us at least seven days before their intended travel time so alternative payment methods may be discussed.’
The company confirmed that cash will continue to be accepted for purchases made onboard its vessels.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson said the decision to go cashless at ports was driven by efficiency, customer preference, and security.
‘This move reflects the way our customers now prefer to pay and aligns with wider industry trends,’ he said. ‘By going cashless at ports, we can speed up transaction times, enhance security, and provide a more seamless booking experience while still offering a cash option onboard for those who need it.’
Cash payments currently make up just 1% of ticket sales, the company said.
The change has been backed by the Department of Home Affairs, which cited security concerns as a key factor in the move. A spokesperson said the Isle of Man Constabulary had identified instances where cash ticket purchases were being exploited by criminal gangs to traffic drugs and money between the Isle of Man and the UK.
‘We are really pleased to be able to work together with the Steam Packet Company to keep our island safe,’ the spokesperson added.
The decision follows a broader trend on the island towards reducing the use of cash in public services. In October 2024, the Isle of Man Government announced that MiCard cash payments for benefit claimants and pensioners would be phased out entirely by the end of 2025.
However, the removal of cash options has sparked concern among residents, particularly older people and those without digital banking access. Letters to the Isle of Man Examiner in recent months have highlighted worries about exclusion and accessibility.
While the Steam Packet insists the move is part of a wider modernisation effort, critics have warned that limiting payment options could disadvantage vulnerable passengers.
Passengers who rely on cash have been advised to purchase tickets in advance or contact the company at least a week before travelling to explore alternative arrangements.
The new payment policy will come into effect on Wednesday, March 27.