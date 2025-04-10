The linkspan at Heysham is now back in use following extensive repairs, bringing an end to months of disruption caused by damage sustained last August.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s flagship vessel Manxman was involved in an incident at Heysham Port in the early hours of August 21, 2024, after strong gusts of wind caused it to make contact with the quayside.
As a result, the vessel struck the port’s number one linkspan with its bow, leaving a small hole above the waterline on the port aft quarter.
Since then, the linkspan has been out of operation while repair works took place. In the meantime, foot passengers were required to board coaches to travel between the terminal building and Heysham’s second berth.
However, the linkspan has now been reinstated, and Manxman has returned to its usual berthing position.
Manx resident Stuart Harrison, who travelled as a foot passenger on Tuesday (April 8), said it was a welcome return to normal service.
‘I travelled to Douglas from Heysham, and it was great to be departing from the usual linkspan,’ he said. ‘No coaches were required, and it was much quicker getting on the boat than it has been recently. The whole experience was a breeze.’
Following the incident last August, a temporary patch repair was carried out on the vessel to allow it to return to service the following evening. A full repair was completed when the Manxman entered dry dock at Cammell Laird’s shipyard in Birkenhead last October.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson commented shortly after the collision: ‘It was just really bad luck – there was a gust of wind that caught it at the wrong time. It was a manoeuvre that the ship’s done loads of times. It is just unfortunate that the weather conditions on this occasion have caught it out.’
In January, Peel Ports, which operates Heysham Port, apologised for the disruption and said they hoped the linkspan would be back in service by April — a timeline which has now been met.
A spokesperson for Peel Ports said: ‘Since the linkspan at Heysham was damaged last year, we have been undertaking the necessary procurement process to allow for repair works to be carried out.’
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company added: ‘The Steam Packet Company has been liaising closely with Peel Ports since August and welcomes the confirmation of this timeline.
‘The statement from Peel Ports gives us confidence that passengers travelling during peak travel periods after this date will not be impacted.
‘Whilst we’re always focused on delivering a great customer experience, we would like to thank everyone for their continuing patience and understanding while Peel Ports worked to resolve the situation.’
Despite the linkspan at Heysham being back in operation, there is still set to be a number of changes made to ferry crossing times due to low tides over the next week.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has yet to confirm the time changes online but says passengers will be notified of the updated timings via email or text.
Problems with a build-up of silt in the harbour following recent storms and very low tides came to a head on Saturday, March 1 when the Manxman became stuck while manoeuvring into port.