All schools in the Isle of Man will be shut on Friday due to the imminent arrival of Storm Eowyn.
An incredibly rare red weather warning has been issued between 7am and 2pm tomorrow amid fears ‘violent storm force winds’ will batter the island.
An amber warning was already in place but has now been upgraded, while the force 11 storms mean it is just one below a hurricane on the Beaufort scale.
The Isle of Man Government has advised island residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
There will also be no Bus Vannin services between 7am and 2pm, while the Mountain Road is set to be shut from 5am onwards.
All plantations and glens will be closed from 10pm tonight (Thursday, January 23) until 6pm on Saturday (January 25) to allow for assessment after the storm, while all government public counters will also be closed.
The Isle of Man Airport has also announced it will be shut until at least 4pm on Friday in a move that will affect a number of flights.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Government commented: ‘Storm force winds with gusts of up to 85mph and coastal overtopping are expected, with coastal areas and high ground particularly affected.
‘A red weather warning reflects the extraordinary force of the storm and indicates there is a risk to life as well as the risk of structural damage and considerable debris which is expected to cause island-wide disruption.
‘There is also likely to be disruption to power supplies during this period.
‘Given the risk associated with the storm force winds, the Government is advising people to stay at home if possible, during the period of the red warning and to only travel if it is absolutely necessary.
‘Private and commercial properties as well as construction sites should be secured in good time. This includes outdoor items such as play equipment, garden furniture, scaffolding, temporary fencing, bins and storage boxes.
‘For those with properties in areas at risk of coastal overtopping, sandbags are available free of charge at the island’s civic amenity sites, Civil Defence Headquarters in Tromode, as well as North Quay and Strathallan Crescent in Douglas and West Quay in Ramsey.
‘Downed trees which are causing travel disruption should be reported to the DOI on 672000. The public are reminded not to approach any downed power lines, and should report any issues to Manx Utilities on 687687.’