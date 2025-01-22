Ronaldsway Met Office has issued an amber weather warning as storm force winds are set to batter the Isle of Man.
The adverse conditions are expected to impact the island from 2am on Friday until 8pm that evening as Storm Éowyn hits.
Forecasters say the warning will initially come into effect as a yellow warning from 2am, but from 8am until 1pm it will be lifted to amber as severe gales and storm force winds are expected to bring gusts of almost 80mph.
The warning will downgrade to yellow after 1pm and be in force until 8pm on Friday evening.
The Met Office say gale force south-easterly winds will quickly increase severe gale to storm force south-westerly in the morning.
Wind gusts of 65-70mph at first will quickly become 75-79 mph during the morning.
These wind strengths will lead to fallen branches and trees, some structural damage with flying debris, as well as disruption to travel.
The peak of these winds is expected between 8am and 1pm, easing slightly to become severe gale force in the afternoon, still with gusts up to 60mph, before further decreasing down to a gale force wind later in the evening.
Forecasters say this warning will be monitored and if necessary updated in the coming days depending on the development of Storm Éowyn.
Meanwhile a yellow alert for coastal overtopping is valid between 5.30am and 9am on Friday morning.
It’s predicted that large waves will lead to coastal overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades around the time of high tide in the morning (7am).
The areas most at risk are Shore Road Rushen, Castletown Promenade, northern and central parts of Douglas Promenade, and to a lesser extent Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
While Ronaldsway Met Office forecasters are predicting gusts of up to 80mph at a time on Friday, their UK counterparts have warned the island could be set for wind speeds up to 99mph.
A number of amber weather warnings are in place across the United Kingdom as Storm Éowyn is expected to bring widespread disruption.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture has said that with the strong winds expected trees and surrounding areas recently damaged by Storm Darragh may be at a heightened risk.
It’s asking members of the public to avoid glens and plantations during periods of high winds due to the recent storm damage.
They will have crews out and about, but if you spot anything you think they should be aware of you can contact DEFA via email- [email protected].
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has said its masters and staff ashore are ‘constantly monitoring weather conditions’
The ferry operator has placed four of its sailings at risk of disruption or cancellation.
At the time the Manx Independent went to press, Thursday evening’s Manxman crossing to Heysham was at risk of cancellation.
That’s as well as all three of Manxman’s crossings to and from the Lancashire port on Friday.