The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has placed four of its sailings at risk of cancellation as Storm Eowyn is set to hit the island.
Forecasters are warning of widespread disruption to land, sea and air travel as an amber weather alert has been issued for the majority of Friday, January 24.
Ronaldsway Met Office say the warning will initially come into effect as a yellow warning from 2am on Friday morning, but from 8am until 1pm it will be lifted to amber as severe gales and storm force winds are expected to bring gusts of almost 80mph.
Given the worrying forecast, the Steam Packet has warned passengers that four of its sailings are at risk of possible disruption or cancellation.
Tomorrow evening’s 7.15pm crossing to Heysham could be cancelled, with a decision set to be made by the master at 5.30pm on Thursday.
Meanwhile three of Friday’s sailings, starting with the early morning Heysham to Douglas crossing, are at risk of cancellation. A decision will be made on this sailing at 5.30pm on Thursday as well.
However passengers on either Friday’s 8am sailing from Douglas to the Lancashire port or the 1.45pm return crossing will be notified by 6.15am on Friday.
Along with the amber weather alert for storm force winds, a yellow warning for coastal overtopping is valid between 5.30am and 9am on Friday morning.
It’s predicted that large waves will lead to coastal overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades around the time of high tide in the morning (7am).
The areas most at risk are Shore Road Rushen, Castletown Promenade, northern and central parts of Douglas Promenade, and to a lesser extent Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
Elsewhere the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has said that with the strong winds expected trees and surrounding areas recently damaged by Storm Darragh may be at a heightened risk.
It’s asking members of the public to avoid glens and plantations during periods of high winds due to the recent storm damage.