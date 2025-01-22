With Storm Eowyn set to hit later this week, the UK Met Office are predicting winds of up to 99mph for the Isle of Man.
While forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office have issued an amber alert for storm force winds of up to 79mph on Friday, their UK counterparts have said it could be even worse for the Isle of Man.
In a weather report from the United Kingdom Met Office, the island can be seen in the heart of the storm, covered by a dark purple colour.
The darker the shade of purple, the higher the wind gusts are expected to be in that area in miles per hour (mph).
The Isle of Man appears to be covered entirely in a very dark purple, putting it in the category of 90 to 99mph wind speeds expected.
A number of weather warnings are in place across the United Kingdom as Storm Éowyn is expected to bring widespread disruption.
In some parts of southern Ireland, red weather warnings are in place. This means there is a danger to life.
Forecasters on the island say the warning will initially come into effect as a yellow warning from 2am, but from 8am until 1pm it will be lifted to amber as severe gales and storm force winds are expected to bring gusts of almost 80mph.
The warning will downgrade to yellow after 1pm and be in force until 8pm on Friday evening.
However, Ronaldsway forecasters say this warning will be monitored and if necessary updated in the coming days depending on the development of Storm Éowyn.
Meanwhile a yellow alert for coastal overtopping is valid between 5.30am and 9am on Friday morning.
It’s predicted that large waves will lead to coastal overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades around the time of high tide in the morning (7am).
The areas most at risk are Shore Road Rushen, Castletown Promenade, northern and central parts of Douglas Promenade, and to a lesser extent Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture has said that with the strong winds expected trees and surrounding areas recently damaged by Storm Darragh may be at a heightened risk.
It’s asking members of the public to avoid glens and plantations during periods of high winds due to the recent storm damage.
They will have crews out and about, but if you spot anything you think they should be aware of you can contact DEFA via email- [email protected].
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has said its masters and staff ashore are ‘constantly monitoring weather conditions’
The ferry operator has placed four of its sailings at risk of disruption or cancellation.