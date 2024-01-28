A Ramsey teenager has denied committing arson after a fire caused considerable damage at Africa House in Douglas.
Peter Evan Corteen will face a trial at the Court of General Gaol Delivery after magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction.
Africa House is the former home of disgraced Isle of Man millionaire Trevor Baines.
In 2011, Mr Baines was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of stealing nearly £900,000.
The convictions stemmed back to a money laundering trial in 2009 when Mr Baines, then aged 71, was jailed for six years.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that no value had been provided for the damage caused yet, but that the case was not suitable for summary court trial as the damage had been considerable.
The teenager, who lives at Lezayre Road, was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood, who agreed that the case should be heard at the higher court.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and Mr Corteen will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on March 7.
Bail continues with conditions that he live at his home address, not enter Africa House, and not contact witnesses.