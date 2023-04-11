Benjamin Robert John Gregory, aged 17, of Hillberry Lakes, Douglas, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to two counts of indecent assault.
He is also charged with three counts of rape which can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He is yet to enter pleas to those charges.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon submitted that, as all the allegations were linked, they should all be committed to the higher court.
Mr Gregory was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood, who agreed that all matters should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Committal proceedings will take place on June 1.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact the complainant, and not to leave the island without court consent.