The Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence once again celebrated the very best of Manx businesses and community initiatives in a spectacular evening of recognition and achievement.

Held at the Villa Marina last Thursday, the glittering ceremony honoured 16 winners, showcasing outstanding contributions from local businesses and individuals over the past 12 months. The night culminated with a special Lifetime Achievement Award, adding an extra touch of inspiration to the event.

We’re still buzzing from the celebrations and couldn’t resist sharing some of our favourite moments captured by our photographers.

Narrowing it down to just ten was no easy feat, but here are some of our standout highlights from this unforgettable evening.

A special moment for these legends!
Tappee The Tern was very popular at the Heron & Brearley Pre-Dinner Reception
The more the merrier, although they don't quite all fit in our backdrop!
The Jersey Boys had everyone off their feet dancing and signing along!
Sir Mark Cavendish KBE receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from Media Isle of Man's Sport Editor Andy Dalrymple. Astrid was the real star!
How good was this? The orange army celebrating after being announced the winner of the Teams Working Together award at the Isle of Man Awards for Excellence
Selfie at the Santander pre-party at the Sefton
No words for that finale!
The Ørsted Promenade Suite after party was something else!
MHKs going for it!
