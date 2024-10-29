Tesco will open its latest superstore in the island later this week.
To mark the grand opening on Thursday, October 31 at 8am, Tesco is donating £1,000 to Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch – a charity focused on conserving whales, dolphins, porpoises and basking sharks around the Isle of Man.
A spokesperson for the retailer said: ‘Supporting the local community is hugely important to Tesco and its colleagues, and the new stores will look to have an ongoing positive impact through the retailer’s community programmes - Tesco Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection – supporting charities and community groups across the island.
‘Over the last seven years, the supermarket’s customers in the Isle of Man have helped to nominate worthy recipients of grants totalling £217,504 for 109 groups and good causes through its blue token voting scheme, Stronger Starts.
‘Given the pressures on household budgets, Tesco remains committed to providing value now more than ever. With customers increasingly looking to save money on their food shop, customers will be able to take advantage of Clubcard Prices to ensure they are getting the best deals every time they shop.’
Store manager Anthony Teare added: ‘We’re really pleased to be opening our new Peel Superstore.
‘We want to play a key role supporting the local community and we’re encouraging groups and charities to sign up for our Stronger Starts and food donation programmes.’
Any local groups that would benefit from Tesco Stronger Starts funding are encouraged to apply here:https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk/