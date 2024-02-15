Tesco has released a statement following an incident at the supermarket giant’s new branch in the Isle of Man earlier today.
The branch had previously been closed for a number of weeks after the supermarket giant bought the site from Shoprite - part of a deal to purchase all Shoprite stores on the island.
But just hours after the opening, the store was evacuated.
Video sent from the scene appeared to show a cloud of thin smoke filling the store as customers filed out of the supermarket.
A spokesperson for Tesco has now addressed the incident.
The spokesperson said: ‘Customers were asked to leave the store for a few minutes this morning after an alarm was accidentally triggered and needed to be reset.
‘The new Tesco Express in Castletown, Isle of Man is open and trading as normal.’
The statement did not address what appeared to be a cloud of smoke filling the store, as seen in the video.