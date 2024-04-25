The firm’s Victoria Street superstore opened in the capital late last month, becoming the second Shoprite store to complete the transition to Tesco since the company was bought-out at the end of 2023.
But soon after the store opened, people living on the nearby Linden Grove estate complained that some of the supermarket’s staff were parking their vehicles on the streets outside their homes, effectively ‘blocking off’ spaces used by local residents.
Some even called for ‘disc zone’ parking rules to be brought in on parts of the estate in a bid to discourage non-residents from parking-up in the area.
They took their complaints to MHKs Clare Barber and Joney Fargher who raised concerns with the firm.
Tesco has now issued an apology and has promised to issue a parking reminder to its employees.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘We apologise to the residents of Linden Grove for the inconvenience caused.
‘Going forward, we have asked colleagues to use the store car park and respect the needs of local residents.’
Tesco’s new Victoria Road store, which had customers queuing outside the branch on its opening day, includes a coffee shop and is currently the only Tesco branch in the island to sell clothes.
It also has a designated changing place and a toilet specifically designed for disabled users. Tesco has said it hopes to have all of its Express stores open before this year’s Isle of Man TT races.