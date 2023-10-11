'We call upon the Chief Minister, Council of Ministers, and Members of Tynwald to convene an emergency meeting with all producers and processors to discuss steps that will be undertaken to protect existing business in the Isle of Man, seek opportunities that can be sought, and to set out how Government will commit to investing in the local food market that is facing these unprecedented changes seemingly alone. IOM Government needs to act decisively, show commitment to local producers, and back Manx Farming.'