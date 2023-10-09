An MHK has called on the government to stop any debate around scrapping work permits for people looking to work in the Isle of Man.
Rob Callister's plea comes in the wake of Tesco's takeover of Shoprite supermarkets across the island which was announced earlier today.
All nine of the island's Shoprite stores have been bought by Tesco - bringing an end to 51 years of trading for the chain which was founded in 1972 by the Nicholson family.
Tim Johnston, the government's minister of enterprise, was among those briefed by Shoprite ahead of the sale and said he understood that a number of jobs 'outside stores' would be placed at risk as part of the sale.
Isle of Man Today understands that some Shoprite office staff have already been told their jobs could go.
A motion to suspend the requirement for work permits had been set to be debated in October’s Tynwald sitting.
However, that motion has now been pushed back to November’s sitting because of timing issues over the summer recess.
In a statement issued online earlier today (Monday), Mr Callister, MHK for Onchan, said he and 'others' had written to the government's chief minister calling for him 'not to bring forward' any plans that would see work permits for the Isle of Man removed.
He said he had contacted the chief minister about the matter in order to 'protect Manx workers and their future employment opportunities.'
The statement read: 'Although there is no immediate threat of redundancies and closure of stores, I fully appreciate that a number of individuals, families and businesses will be very concerned about today’s announcement that Tesco will take over all Shoprite stores on the island.
'We all have our favourite grocery stores, and I know many of us split our main grocery shopping each week between Shoprite, Tesco, Co-Op and M&S.
'My thoughts are of course with the staff that work at the Onchan Shoprite store, and if any of the staff would like to sit down and have a coffee, then my door is always open.
'I did send the Chief Minister correspondence this afternoon asking him not to bring forward any proposal that would remove our work permit legislation at this time.
'With Shoprite employing over 280 staff across the island, and not forgetting the fact that Shoprite supports many other businesses and suppliers, if nothing else this is a clear message that we need to protect Manx workers and their future employment opportunities.
'I know other Tynwald colleagues have also sent similar correspondence along with asking the Chief Minister to look again at competition legislation, in order to ensure that we have choice and fair competition on the island in future.'
But speaking to Manx Radio later in the day, Mr Callister said his correspondence to the Chief Minister had asked for the tabled motion around work permits be 'withdrawn'.
Tim Johnston had tabled a motion to suspend the requirement for work permits in October’s Tynwald sitting.
This has now been delayed to November’s sitting because of timing issues over the summer recess and the deadline for uploading to Tynwald’s register of business.