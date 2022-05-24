Testing of new TT digital flag system tomorrow morning

Organisers of the TT will be carrying out an on-course test of the new digital red flags tomorrow (Wednesday) between 6am to 7am.

The 33 electronic flags are introduced for the first time at this year’s event and are an additional measure running alongside the existing marshal’s red flag system.

This digital system will only display red in the event of an incident once the decision has been made to stop a qualifying session or a race, and it will be controlled centrally from Race Control.

Ahead of the festival beginning on Sunday with first practice, there has been initial testing carried out on the digital flags using innocuous colours, however tomorrow (Wednesday) organisers need to test the system using the correct red display colour.

Clerk of the Course, Gary Thompson, has encouraged drivers to be aware of these tests but states there’s no need for action.