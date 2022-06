Travel disrupted as roads close

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

The section of Quarterbridge Road in Douglas between the bottom of Bray Hill and Alexander Drive has reopened.

It closed earlier today due to the incident that ended racing today.

However, the junction of Selborne Drive and Quarterbridge Road will remain closed overnight whilst the road surface is repaired.

Whitebridge Road in Onchan closed due to a road traffic collision earlier today.