Travel disrupted as roads close
Saturday 4th June 2022 7:02 pm
(Isle of Man Today )
The section of Quarterbridge Road in Douglas between the bottom of Bray Hill and Alexander Drive has reopened.
It closed earlier today due to the incident that ended racing today.
However, the junction of Selborne Drive and Quarterbridge Road will remain closed overnight whilst the road surface is repaired.
Whitebridge Road in Onchan closed due to a road traffic collision earlier today.
But that is now open.
