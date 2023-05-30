Dean Harrison has said the British Superbike Championship has been vital in his preparations for this year's TT.
The three-time TT winner currently sits 11th after nine rounds of the series which is also being contested by road racing rivals Peter Hickman, Davey Todd and Josh Brookes.
Indeed the latter currently sits only a couple of points behind early BSB pacesetters, the Ducati pairing of Tommy Bridewell and Glenn Irwin, going into the Knockhill round of the championship in mid-June.
Harrison, who made his TT debut in 2011, rides the DAO Racing Kawasaki Superbike both in the series and on the roads. He said: 'I think it's a brilliant championship. For getting up to speed and competitiveness it's great.
'It's also one of the closest championships in the world and the level of riding in the paddock is unbelievable. All the riders are so fast and talented, which makes for great racing.'
'It really sharpens you up. Racing is racing no matter where you do it. Obviously I love the TT, but I'm enjoying the BSB as well.'