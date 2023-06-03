The TT's new race schedule sees the six-lap Superbike TT moved to Sunday this year.
After some blistering times in qualifying week, including a unofficial outright lap record from Michael Dunlop, this afternoon's race is even more eagerly anticipated than usual.
Scheduled to start at 2.40pm, the top three from yesterday's Supersport race will all be in the mix once again, with the aforementioned Dunlop aiming for a 23rd TT that would move him level with the legendary John McGuinness in the all-time winners list.
Davey Todd, Josh Brookes and McGuinness also all lapped above 131mph in Friday's final qualifying session and will be aiming to throw their hat into the ring for a podium finish.
Another one to watch is Rob Hodson who clocked the ninth quickest Superbike time of qualifying week on his SMT Racing Honda Fireblade.
With Conor Cummins ruled out through illness, Manx hopes lie with Mikey Evans, Anthony Redmond and newcomer Ryan Cringle.
Evans was the quickest of the latter trio in qualifying week, the former Manx Grand Prix winner going 23rd fastest on his big Suzuki.
Roads begin closing at 11am at Barrule Park, Ramsey, with the rest of the Mountain section following at 11.15am. The remainder of the course will close at 12.30pm re-opening no later than 6.30pm.
Sunday, June 4:
1.30pm - Solo warm-up (one lap)
2.40pm - RST Superbike Race (six laps)