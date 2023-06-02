'There's nobody else I'd lend my bike to!'
The words of Lee Ludoski as TT star Peter Hickman borrowed his BMW GS 1200 to get back to the Grandstand this afternoon after his Supertwin Yamaha broke down at Greeba Bridge on the opening lap of qualifying.
Hickman clambered through a drainage tunnel under the road, and walked about half a mile to popular spectator spot Harold's at Gorse Lea where he asked if anyone could give him a lift back to the pits.
In an exchange for an autograph, the Coventry man kindly offered up his bike. This allowed Hickman to get back and get out again, firstly on his Supersport machine before he put in a couple of laps on his FHO Racing BMW Superbike.
Hickman had to ask the bike's owner how to operate the indicators!