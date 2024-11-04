This video shows inside the Isle of Man’s newest restaurant - Barbary North Coast.

After months of teases and slight delays, the Ramsey venue has officially opened its doors today (Monday, November 4).

The restaurant, in the former Royal George pub, is the third to open after the Barbary Coast in Douglas and the Barbary West Coast in Peel.

In January the Heron and Brearley brewery announced that it had struck a deal with the Jaks Group to take over two of its pubs.

Speaking about the latest opening, new manager Angela Davies said: ‘The Jaks Group are extremely pleased to announce the official opening of our latest venue, Barbary North Coast.

‘Conveniently located in Market Place, Ramsey, you can enjoy the usual great Barbary food served daily, big-screen live sport, kids eat free Tuesdays (5pm to 9pm), alongside exclusive North Coast meals.’

The menu will include exclusives like the Albert Tower Burger and the Hairpin wrap.

The venue will be open Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 11pm, Fridays and Saturdays between midday and midnight and Sundays between midday and 11pm.

Inside the new Barbary North Coast in Ramsey
Inside the new Barbary North Coast in Ramsey
Barbary North Coast
Inside the new Barbary North Coast in Ramsey
Inside the new Barbary North Coast in Ramsey
Barbary North Coast is in the former Royal George Pub
The venue is the third Barbary Coast to open following sites in Douglas and Peel
The new venue opened for the first time on Monday evening
