This video shows inside the Isle of Man’s newest restaurant as the venue throws open its doors to customers.
Last month, the Heron and Brearley brewery announced that it had struck a deal with the Jaks Group to take over two of its pubs.
The Jaks group own and operate three of Douglas’ most popular restaurants - the Barbary Coast and Grill, Jaks and Frank Matcham’s.
The Royal George in Ramsey will reopen in the future as the ‘Barbary Coast North.’
Meanwhile, the old Highwayman pub in Peel has been transformed into ‘Barbary West Coast’ and threw open its doors to customers this afternoon (Friday).