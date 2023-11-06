More footage apparently showing a group of teens setting-off fireworks at Onchan Park has surfaced online.
The new clip is believed to have been filmed in the children's playground area at the site on Friday night.
The footage appears to show a number of firework rockets being set-off down a slide - which forms part of the playground equipment - by an unseen member of the group.
The fireworks can be seen bouncing off the lip of the slide and out into the playground at several points in the footage as smoke fills the air around the playground.
At one point in the clip, a teen can be seen raising their arms and walking towards the path of the volley of rockets.
They then appear to stand over the slide while the fireworks pass perilously close to their limbs.
It is believed the video started circulating online around the same time a similar clip - which appears to show teens at Onchan park setting-off fireworks dangerously close to each other - was posted to social media.
Both clips are believed to have been filmed around the same time on Friday.
Official advice by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents states that individuals planning to set-off fireworks should light them at 'arm's length' and to 'direct rocket fireworks well away from spectators.'
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary told Isle of Man Today on Saturday that it is aware of the videos and was actively investigating the incidents to try and identify those involved.
The spokesman added that Onchan Park was on the force's active patrol routes for the Bonfire Night weekend and there would be increased police presence in the area.