A visitor who punched and headbutted a man, causing him to suffer a bleed on the brain, has admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.
Benjamin David Thomas Williams struck the man outside Boots in Strand Street, Douglas on November 11, during a birthday night out.
The victim hit his head on the ground after falling.
Williams, who is 31, will be sentenced on March 22 at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the incident took place at around 12.40am.
Williams, who lives at Llannerch-Y-Medd, Anglesey, was said to have approached the victim and been initially shadow boxing, throwing light punches.
The man was said to have thrown a punch back which made no contact.
The victim then walked off but Williams was said to have followed him and threw two punches, then headbutted him.
He fell and banged his head on the ground, causing him to lose consciousness.
Mr Swain said that the victim had suffered a minor subarachnoid and subdural bleeds, but had fortunately not required medical intervention.
The prosecutor said that the victim had been kept under observation for 24 hours.
The assault was captured on CCTV footage and Williams was arrested at the Best Western Palace Hotel.
During an interview at police headquarters, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions. Mr Swain submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing.
Defence advocate Jim Travers entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client, in which Williams claimed that the complainant had approached him, had been highly intoxicated, and had started shouting abuse.
Williams said he had been on his birthday night out and the man had been looking for a fight.
The defendant said that he had offered his hand to the man but he had pushed it away and then tried to punch him on the arm.
Williams said that the male had then grabbed his arm so he had retaliated with two punches and the butt.
He said that he had then asked a friend to check if the victim was conscious and he had said that he was.
Williams said that none of it would have happened if the man had not approached him.
Magistrates said that they had felt it was a borderline case, but they were declining summary court jurisdiction.
The case will be due for mention on March 7, as it moves towards sentencing on March 22.
Bail continues with a surety bond of £5,000 in place, and a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of a report.