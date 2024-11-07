October saw warmer, drier and calmer weather than the usual average for the month.
Temperatures during October were above average, with a mean daily maximum of 14.2°C; 0.4°C above the 1991 to 2020 30-year average.
The nights were mild, with no air frosts, and a mean minimum of 10.2°C; 1.0°C above average. The warmest day was the 7th, with 16.5°C achieved, and the coolest night on the 27th with 3.9°C.
A spokesperson from the Ronaldsway Meteorological Office said: ‘There was a tight spread of temperatures this October, with a diurnal range of only four degrees between the mean daily maximum and minimum; helped by a few dull days towards the end of the month.’
Rainfall totalled 81.8mm in the gauge, which is roughly 23% below average. Most of this was on a few very wet days; the 8th with 12mm, 16th with 22mm, and 27th with 18mm.
The mean wind speed across the month was 12.6 knots, which is nearly 1 knot below the long-term average.
Storm Ashley brought gales and coastal issues on and around the 20th, but overall, only five days with strong winds was the joint third lowest number of strong winds on record for October.
Sunshine came to 116.4 hours, which is 10 hours higher than the 30-year average for October.
The best day was the 10th with 9.7 hours.