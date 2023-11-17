AFD Software has been awarded as this year’s Business of the Year at Media Isle of Man's Awards for Excellence 2023 - watch the firm speaking about the award in the video above.
AFD is a postcode software house specialising in helping businesses manage complex computer-based names, addresses and banking data – it is AFD expertise that lets websites and call centres ask, ‘what’s your postcode?’ – then use it to quickly enter accurate addresses into their databases, ensuring the delivery of goods and services.
Media Isle of Man partnered with AI Strategy Ninja to present the Business of the Year Award.
David Dorricott received the award onstage alongside other representatives from AFD Software, while Greg Ellison from AI Strategy Ninja presented them with the award.
