Isle of Man police have warned of 'treacherous' driving conditions after snow fell across parts of island yesterday.
Forecasters had warned motorists to prepare for adverse driving conditions in parts.
This includes the possibility of frost, ice and wintry showers in sections.
The DoI says it has had gritters out treating several of the island's roads 'at higher altitudes' for much of the weekend.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has warned motorists to drive in 'accordance with the conditions' while the adverse weather persists.
