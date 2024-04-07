The Met Office at Ronaldsway has issued a further weather warning for coastal overtopping tonight (Sunday).
Conditions are expected to be at their worst around high tide at 11.30pm.
Forecaster Kirsty Pendlebury said: ‘Strong south-westerly wind coupled with high tides will create some large waves and lead to some overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades for a couple of hours around the time of high tide tonight.
‘The areas most at risk are Shore Road, Rushen, Castletown Promenade, the northern end of Douglas Promenade and to a lesser extent Laxey and Ramsey promenades.’