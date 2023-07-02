The Steam Packet's new £78million flagship the Manxman has arrived in Douglas for the first time.
It arrived in Manx waters earlier this morning before moving alongside Edward VIII Pier around 9am.
She was met by a flotilla of boats, including the Ben-my-Chree making its 8.45am trip to Heysham, and a boat carrying retiring Captain Stephen Carter who piloted the new ship into Douglas harbour.
The Manxman is due to enter service later this month, with the an official ceremony taking place next Sunday.