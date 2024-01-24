A 20-year-old woman has been handed a suspended sentence for domestic abuse.
Mikaela Apfelbauma bit, punched, scratched and kicked her partner, also threatening him with a broken bottle.
She also told his friends he had raped her and threatened to harm herself if he left her.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced Apfelbauma to six months’ custody, suspended for two years, and also made her the subject of a two-year suspended sentence supervision order.
They were called to an address at Empress Drive, where a male said he had been assaulted by his partner, Apfelbauma, with a glass bottle.
Officers found her walking on Empress Drive and she was subsequently arrested.
Her then boyfriend gave a statement to police saying that they had been in a relationship for four years, but there had been issues since January.
He said that Apfelbauma had spent a lot of money on gambling and alcohol.
The male said that, when she was drunk, she would have blackouts and not remember what she had done.
He said that she would accuse him of cheating on her and had threatened to jump out of a window.
When he pulled her back in, he said that she kicked him, pinned him on the bed and bit him.
The man said that she would regularly kiss other men, and if he brought it up, she would say she would kill herself if he ever left her.
Apfelbauma then left the island for four weeks, to return to her native Latvia.
However, the man said that she then began messaging his friends, saying that he had raped and abused her.
The male said that she would drink daily, consuming up to 10 pints as well as shots, and suddenly snap into a different personality for no reason.
He said that he was in fear of her and on one occasion she had waved a knife around, which he had then hidden from her.
He said that he ‘slept with one eye open’, and that she would use threats of self-harm and suicide to manipulate him.
On another occasion, the male said that Apfelbauma had come home and pushed him onto the bed, saying: ‘Go on, hit me.
‘I know you want to hurt me. You just need the right incentive.’
On October 25, the man said that she had been out with co-workers and he had picked her up from Jaks.
He said she had then become verbally abusive, pulling a broken bottle from her handbag and saying: ‘Come on then, I’ll stab you and leave you here in the street.’
Apfelbauma, who lives at Lower Gleneedle, was interviewed by police and denied the incident with the bottle but admitted there had been multiple other incidents.
The court heard that she has no previous convictions, but does have a caution relating to possession of a bladed article.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked the court to follow the sentencing recommendation of a probation report, for a period of supervision.
Mr Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and her admissions to the police.
The advocate said that Apfelbauma had even made further admissions to the police which they may not have been aware of.
Mr Glover said that the probation report detailed personal difficulties regarding his client which he would not go into in open court.
He added that with the assistance of probation, his client would not be troubling the court again.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said: ‘It is clear from the facts, that your relationship was extremely dysfunctional.’
Ms Braidwood said that she had taken into account the details in the probation report which referred to past trauma in Apfelbauma’s life.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by January 31.