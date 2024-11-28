In a programme of agreed moves, 31 residents are set to take up residency at the care home over the next weeks.
It replaces the Reayrt-ny-Baie home, on Albert Terrace in Douglas, which Manx Care says is now dated and impractical for staff and residents.
New roles have been offered to all staff affected by the closure of the Reayrt-ny-Baie.
Tynwald approved £11.7 million for the project in 2020 but by last year, the cost of the scheme had risen to close to £15m.
However, it was confirmed during the summer that private care firm LV Care Group had been awarded a contract to run the facility.
The LV Care Group is an established provider of nursing care and home care in the Isle of Man and Jersey.
Previously, the company pledged to invest in the development of new services on the island.
Manx Care previously said that bringing in an independent care provider to run the facility will deliver services in the most efficient way, balancing value for money and high standards of care.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said whilst change can always be difficult, comments from the incoming residents has been universally positive about their new home.
Manx Care’s Executive Director for Mental Health, Social Care and Safeguarding, Professor Tim O’Neill said: ‘Manx Care is delighted to offer such a wonderful facility to the people of the Isle of Man.
‘We look forward to welcoming the residents and are sure they will enjoy their new home.’