It is always good to celebrate an inspirational person on our island, whether in sport, the arts, business, or by contributing in some special way to island life.
The story I share this week is one of triumph over adversity against the odds.
I have known Samantha Ash since she was a little girl when I first met her at the Sunshine School nursery, where she was playing her part in a music group.
She has been completely blind from birth, and as is sometimes the case, her talents from her other senses shone through.
In particular, she has performed before many with her beautiful singing.
She was often invited to sing at functions for ex-service personnel.
Her grandad was a Royal Artillery standard bearer, and my old friend, the late Willie Kneale, and his family, together with Brigadier Norman Butler, did much to encourage her talents, which have been appreciated by many over the years.
The latest chapter in her journey was celebrated on November 8 when a number of her family and friends were delighted to accompany her to the Open University awards ceremony.
This was held at a prestigious venue I know well, the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, where she was awarded her Bachelor of Science (Hons) Psychology (Open) Cert (HE).
Sam had studied at home for several years, following on from a successful two-year placement at the renowned Hereford-based Royal National College for the Blind.
Can you imagine the challenges for her and her immediate family, being without sight from birth? With the encouragement of her family and, in particular, her Nanna Linda, she has developed a strong sense of independence.
While she struggled with aspects of mainstream education, she remains grateful to those teachers who helped her navigate her way through a system void of many of the technological learning tools now available.
Sam speaks with great affection about Kevin Broadbent, the specialist teacher for the visually impaired, who encouraged her so much when attending 'regular' school.
Sam is particularly thankful for the wonderful support she has received from Sight Matters, the long-established island charity.
In particular, she appreciates the work the team put into fighting for her to receive part-funding for her attendance at the Royal National College.
Her appetite for study and improvement was encouraged by advice from Gerard Friary at Hereford, but she claims her decision to study with the OU was the result of persistent encouragement from one of the team at Sight Matters, who themselves was a graduate from the college.
Sam is effusive in her praise for the support teams at the OU and her local academic mentor, Jen Curran, for all they have done to aid her understanding, whether through the production of braille texts, tactile diagrams, or one-to-one support.
She has endured a number of setbacks, principally related to her health.
Nonetheless, this has not dampened her commitment to study, so who knows where she will go next?
Sam and her family would like to go on record to thank Cathryn Bradley and her team at Sight Matters for the life-changing support they continue to give her.
She also wants to express her gratitude to Charles, John, Ian, Dave, and Debbie for the help and assistance they have provided on her educational and life journey - all of them shining a metaphorical light in her physical darkness.
It is impossible for Sam to thank all who have helped her, but she wanted to add Helen and Angela in the UK to her list of acknowledgments.
Samantha's family are naturally proud of her determination to rise above her life challenges and prove to the world that, with the right levels of commitment and support, blindness or visual impairment presents an obstacle that can be overcome. Well done - Sam.
-------------
In particular, I want to thank former chief financial officer of the Isle of Man Government, John Cashen OBE, who held that position between 1991 and 2001, and my good friend Richard Davis for reminding me that the 'posh' (my words!) restaurant on Victoria Street was 'Wilsons’.
It always had a large roast of beef in the window for visitors to look at - delicious and tempting!
John was also interested in the jobs that were available to islanders in the school holidays.
He recalled several of his fellow pupils from the Douglas High School for Boys working on the MER and the deck chairs.
However, his early employment career took a different path. Apart from delivering newspapers from one of the Port Jack shops, he worked at the Palace Gardens and Coliseum.
Dressed in a white jacket and with a tray of ice cream cones around his neck, he sold them to members of the audience during the afternoon performances in the gardens, now the location of the Palace Hotel car park.
They sold for 6d each, and on fine sunny days, a tray full of 18 went in about 10 to 15 minutes.
The audience was entertained by Ronnie Aldrich and the Squadronaires, with Stella Hartley as compère for the daily talent competitions. Monday was for children, Tuesday for ladies, Wednesday for gents, Thursday was mixed, with finals on Fridays.
On wet days, of which there were few in the mid-1950s, everything was held in the Coliseum, which was the largest theatre in the island. John cycled from home at Port Jack to the Palace and back and again in the evenings.
At this time, he was also selling programmes for the theatre show at 8pm at 3d each.
When the show began, he usually stayed on and watched until the final curtain before cycling back home.
On Sundays, there was always a big star appearing, usually flown in from Blackpool. It was always the busiest night of the week and was probably the reason he subsequently became involved in local theatre, particularly with the Manx Operatic Society.
Since 1969, he has enjoyed roles both on stage and as a key part of its administration, although he tells me he hung up his dancing shoes some years ago!
John was born in 1941 in Allan Street, Douglas, and raised until the age of nine at Ballaskelly Farm, Hillberry, Onchan.
He recalls an Italian internee working on the farm, happy memories of selling pop to the TT fans sat on the hedgerows, entertainments at the Methodist Chapel, and the long walk back from school in Onchan Village.
In 1950, the family moved to Royal Avenue West to run a boarding house.
From there, he talks of learning to swim in the sea, watching Onchan Park getting built, and making the most of the cinemas and other entertainment opportunities.
The interview with James Franklin also covers all aspects of John’s working life and more.
Next week, read the full frank interview with Tony, who contacted me about his work as a young man for Douglas Corporation on the deck chairs in the long, hot summers. He also wants to start a petition to bring back Spangles!