Cricket: Burrows boys get Isle of Man off to good start in Finland

The Isle of Man began its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier campaign in Finland with a eight-wicket victory over Cyprus on Tuesday morning.

The Manx won the toss at the Kerava National Cricket Ground and elected to bowl.

The decision proved wise as the Cypriots were bowled out for 120 with a couple of balls left of their 20-over innings.

Crosby’s Joe Burrows was the pick of the Isle of Man bowlers claiming four wickets for only 16 runs. Chris Langford returned figures of 2 for 27 from his four overs, while there were also wickets for Dollin Jansen, Jacob Butler and Peel and St John’s Kieran Cawte.

In reply, it was Burrows’s younger brother George who took centre stage. The Crosby batsman came in at three and hit an unbeaten 69 off only 45 balls.

Cronkbourne opener Adam McAuley chipped in with 28 runs, while wicketkeeper Carl Hartman finished on 13 as the Manx reached the target of 121 for the loss of only four wickets with more than five overs to spare.