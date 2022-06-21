Cricket: MCC to play island team this week

Marylebone Cricket Club play a T20 game against the Isle of Man Development squad at Tromode - ( Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

The world-famous Marylebone Cricket Club make their annual trip to the Isle of Man this week to take on the island’s senior and under-17 cricket sides.

The three-day tour begins with the Manx youngsters playing a time format match against the visitors tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon at King William’s College.

On Thursday the MCC are again in action at the Castletown venue, this time against a King William’s College XI.

The trip concludes on Friday with two Twenty20 games against the senior national side at Cronkbourne CC’s Tromode ground. These games begin at midday and 3pm respectively.