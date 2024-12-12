FC Isle of Man return to the Bowl on Saturday for their last North West Counties Premier Division game before Christmas.
Stockport won the reverse fixture back in August, but currently sit seven points behind Paul Jones’s side in 11th spot.
The Ravens continue to cling on to the division final play-off spot in fifth, but need to keep winning if they are to stay in the league’s keenly contested promotion race.
The Manx side round out the year with a trip to Liverpool-based Lower Breck next weekend, before a home fixture against FC St Helens on December 28.
Before those two games though, the side will play its annual festive fundraiser against the Isle of Man FA’s men’s side on Wednesday, December 18.
That game at the Bowl, which will raise funds for charities Hospice Isle of Man and Isle Stand Up to Suicide, kicks off at 7pm.
The weekend’s match kicks off at 6pm.