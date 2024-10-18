Another women’s footballer who has recently moved off-island to study is striker Erin Sells who plays for Chester FC’s development team.
Erin has enjoyed a meteoric rise during her time in the Isle of Man, being part of Corinthians’ 2022/23 treble-winning team and then being crowned the Women’s Under-21 Player of the Year for the same season.
She made her debut playing for the senior island women’s team against Airbus in 2022 and was part of the side that secured the bronze medal during the Guernsey Island Games, before winning the Cherry Godfrey Cup back in August.
Erin’s move to Chester came about after having trials with the club who then asked her to come to training, prior to signing with the Cheshire outfit.
This meant that during the 2022/23 season some of her weekends were spent travelling to the UK.
Sells played in nine of Chester’s 14 league games in the 2023-24 campaign and made her first appearance of the current campaign during her side’s 2-2 draw with their counterparts from Stockport County the Sunday before last.
Erin is currently living off-island where she is studying sports coaching at Liverpool John Moores University.
Chester FC development play in Cheshire Women’s and Youth Football League which also includes her island colleague Caitlin Beaty who has recently signed for Altrincham FC.
Therefore, we could have a situation where two Isle of Man players could face each other at club level in the UK.
DOMESTIC FOOTBALL
The Women’s Floodlit Cup competition will have the new format for the 2024-25 season as it will be seven-a-aside open to all affiliated clubs.
Registered players in the IoMFA Canada Life Women’s League cannot dual-register with another team, but you can also play if you aren’t registered for a team.
PAUL HATTON