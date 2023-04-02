FC Isle of Man guaranteed their spot in the North West Counties Premier Division next season with a second win in as many days this afternoon.
The Ravens triumphed 3-1 at Longridge Town to move 13 points clear of the league's relegation zone with second-bottom Burscough only having four games left to play.
On target for the islanders were Lewis Roberts, Mike Williams and Sean Doyle to follow up Saturday's win over Lower Breck.
Manager Paul Jones said: 'It's a really fitting way for it to happen [staying up], using 20, 21 players over the weekend.
'I'm really proud of the lads and they should be proud of each other.
'Huge thank you for your support to the travelling fans and everyone who comes to watch us at home!'