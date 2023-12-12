On a crisp evening under the lights at the national stadium, a substantial crowd gathered to help the launch of Looky’s Aid in memory of Lucas Martin who sadly died in September at the age of only 21.
Under the management of Michael Fitzmaurice, the Isle of Man select XI faced off against Ian McGowan’s Marown select XI, both sides comprised of former team-mates of Lucas from his junior playing days.
Referee Paddy Horne, wearing Adidas Predators from the year 2000, initiated the game after a respectful minute’s applause.
The opening exchanges saw limited opportunities, with a long ball from Scott Horne failing to generate anything clear-cut for Marown.
James Callow and Dean Pinnington endeavoured to create chances for the IoM XI, but their efforts proved futile.
A corner from Taylor Andrews then resulted in a wide header and a precise cross-field pass from Callow to Will Bergquist led to an audacious 25-yard volley that did not trouble Marown’s goalkeeper, Barton Beaumont, in the slightest.
Pinnington’s attempt from the right was deflected for a corner, triggering a sequence that included a header hitting the bar, a rebound off the post and a swing-and-miss by Pinnington himself to round it out.
Lucas Martin
Nathan Teare’s close encounter with Andrews, as he tried to take him on outside his box, added a brief moment of tension but he got away with it.
The Isle of Man side swiftly countered, culminating in Bergquist squaring for Jamie Agnew to tap home unmarked from eight yards, giving the IoM XI a 1-0 lead.
Ethan Leivers then found himself unmarked on the left and cut inside but was denied by Beaumont. Marown, led by Morgan Naylor, Horne and Andrews, attempted to push forward, but then a moment of brilliance saw Aaron Fitzmaurice’s remarkable 40-yard strike sailed over Beaumont’s head to double the Isle of Man lead.
This was followed by a Marown double substitution which saw two players enter the pitch completely topless and had to chase the players they were replacing to get their shirts!
The first half concluded with Horne’s cross-field ball eluding Josh Caine, ensuring the IoM XI led 2-0 at the break.
In the second half, Marown displayed resilience as they aimed to overturn the Isle of Man lead. The precision of Caine’s sweeping pass set the stage for Naylor who cut inside from the right and calmly slotted home from 10 yards out, offering a glimmer of hope for the Crosby side.
Despite Marown’s spirited efforts, their attempts at crosses proved promising but lacked the finishing touch. Caine, seeking redemption, found himself denied from close range by a resolute IoM defence marshalled by FC Isle of Man centre-back Callum Sherry.
Andrews then threatened with a vicious free-kick from the left, yet Teare’s agile save quashed that threat.
The turning point came when a foul by Teare led to a penalty. Andrews stepped up but his attempt lacked the vigour needed for such a crucial moment and the keeper made a well-judged save low to his right.
Then, in a twist of fate at the other end, Pinnington managed to finally escape Tom Curphey’s pocket with a deft pirouette but Harry Barton’s frustration then got the better of him as he conceded a foul that resulted in a penalty for the Isle of Man.
Angus Wheeler stepped up and showed Andrews how to do it from the spot, calmly firing the ball to the keeper’s right and securing a 3-1 lead forhis side.
A final Isle of Man cross from the byline hit Titus Craig on the edge of the box, but his touch and volley soared toward the river.
The game concluded with the Isle of Man securing a 3-1 victory over Marown, but the standout of the night was Looky’s Aid as the charity successfully launched amidst a fantastic turnout.