Isle of Man hockey player Sienna Dunn has made a positive start to the year after a tough beginning to the season that saw illness keep her out of action for more than three months.
The Manx teenager has recently received confirmation of a place in the England under-21 squad alongside an inclusion into the GB U23 elite player development programme which involves more regular training at Bisham Abbey alongside the senior players.
Still working her way back to full fitness, Sienna now has a hectic year ahead starting with a home nations tournament in Ireland over Easter.
There will then be several matches in Europe over the summer before the 2025 Junior World Cup in Chile if selected for the squad.
The Nottingham University student is also back playing for her uni side in the Women’s Premier league in what has been a tough year to date for the team due to several key players missing through long-term injuries and illness.
As a result the Notts team is now involved in a tight relegation battle.
In contrast to their league woes, the team secured a place in the Big Bucs National Final last week and in front of a large crowd at Loughborough the University of Nottingham beat the home team 2-1 in a tight match. Sienna scored a penalty to settle the game and help her side retain the title for a fourth time.
Sienna would like to thank Paul Jones and Isle of Man Sport Aid for their continued support.