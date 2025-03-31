This Thursday marks 100 days to go until the Orkney 2025 Island Games begins.
To commemorate the milestone, organised have unveiled the medals that will be presented to each winning athlete at this summer’s biennial event.
The medals have been sponsored by leading Orkney jewellery designer, Sheila Fleet OBE, who is known globally for her distinctive designs.
The medals themselves have been designed by local resident Jodie Brown, having won a competition launched two years ago.
Excitement and anticipation for the Games is increasing. The Island Games, an international multi-sport competition, will bring together athletes from islands across the world to compete in a wide variety of sports.
From July 12-18, Orkney will welcome around 2,000 athletes from 24 island groups across the globe to compete in 12 sports: archery, athletics, badminton, bowls, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, sailing, squash, swimming and triathlon.
This year will mark the first time that Orkney has hosted the Games, making it a landmark occasion for the island.
Kirsty Talbot, director of Orkney 2025, said: ‘Orkney is a thriving hub for creatives, attracting artists, writers, musicians and craftspeople from across the globe.
‘It is therefore extremely fitting that the medals designed for the athletes of Orkney 2025 celebrate Orkney’s iconic landscape and will be a perfect tribute to the winning athletes who compete in our Games.
‘With only 100 days to go until we welcome the world, excitement is building and we are very much looking forward to creating positive memories which will last a lifetime.’
Orkney’s business minister Richard Lochhead added: ‘With just 100 days to go until the Orkney Island Games, excitement and momentum is well and truly building.
‘As the largest event ever to be held in Orkney, this is a phenomenal opportunity to drive new economic and social opportunities and create a legacy for the people and businesses of Orkney and beyond.
‘The medals are a powerful example of how the Games are being supported locally as Orkney seizes the incredible and exciting opportunity to showcase these amazing islands when the Games take place in July.’
The Games is supported by principle funders the Scottish Government and Orkney Island Council, and would not be possible without the incredible efforts of the Orkney community.
More than 800 volunteers have stepped forward to take on vital roles, from stewarding events to supporting athletes and spectators. Their dedication showcases the warmth and hospitality that make Orkney such a special place.
Some of the highlights throughout the week include the triathlon in Stromness, cycling road races through the West Mainland and the half marathon in Kirkwall.
Every venue will be alive with activity, showcasing the talent and determination of athletes while creating memories for spectators and participants alike. The opening ceremony and all of the sporting events are free and open for all to attend.